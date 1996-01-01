A solid conducting sphere of radius r 1 , carrying a charge -q is placed inside a hollowed conducting sphere of radius r 2 that carries a charge +q. Non-conducting supports are used to maintain this configuration of spheres. If the charge on the hollowed sphere is changed to +Q, determine if the following remains the same or will change. (Take electric potential to be zero at infinity. You may need E(r) = -∂V/∂r = (-∂/∂r)(kq/r) = kq/r2.) i) Potential of solid sphere relative to hollowed sphere. ii) Electric field magnitude between the two spheres iii) Electric field outside the hollowed sphere.