19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A floating platform possesses a rectangular base with dimensions of 4 m by 8 m and a 1.5 cm thickness, made from a material with a density of 8100 kg/m³. The platform is enclosed by walls constructed from platinum, having a 0.32 cm thickness. Find the lowest height necessary for these walls to ensure the platform remains afloat in the lake. The density of water is approximately 1000 kg/m³.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.11m
B
0.22m
C
0.36m
D
0.24m