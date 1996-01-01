19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hollow metallic container of mass 400 kg (with a square base) is floating in water. The length of the base is 1.0 m. A 70.0 kg person holding luggage of mass 20 kg jumps into the container. What extra height of the container will be submerged?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.10 m
B
0.050 m
C
0.31 m
D
0.49 m
E
0.090 m