19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cube-shaped floating object is made of lightweight material with a density of 120 kg/m3 and a side length of 38 cm. Determine the maximum mass that can be suspended from this cubic object in water without causing it to sink. Consider that the volume of the suspended mass is negligible compared to the cube's volume.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
48.3 kg
B
38.9 kg
C
68.6 kg
D
33.3 kg