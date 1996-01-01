2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere undergoes one-dimensional motion along a horizontal path. The sphere's velocity as a function of time is shown in the figure below. The sphere is located at time t=0 s at y0 = 3 cm. Find the position, velocity, and acceleration of the sphere at t = 2 s.
A sphere undergoes one-dimensional motion along a horizontal path. The sphere's velocity as a function of time is shown in the figure below. The sphere is located at time t=0 s at y0 = 3 cm. Find the position, velocity, and acceleration of the sphere at t = 2 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y (2s) = 5 cm
vy (2s) = 1 cm/s
ay (2s) = 1 cm/s2
vy (2s) = 1 cm/s
ay (2s) = 1 cm/s2
B
y (2s) = 3 cm
vy (2s) = 3 cm/s
ay (2s) = 0 cm/s2
vy (2s) = 3 cm/s
ay (2s) = 0 cm/s2
C
y (2s) = 5 cm
vy (2s) = 1 cm/s
ay (2s) = 0 cm/s2
vy (2s) = 1 cm/s
ay (2s) = 0 cm/s2
D
y (2s) = 6 cm
vy (2s) = 3cm/s
ay (2s) = 1 cm/s2
vy (2s) = 3cm/s
ay (2s) = 1 cm/s2