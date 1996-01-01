2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The velocity versus time data of a remote control car collected during a high school experiment is shown in the figure below. The car moves along a straight line. Initially, at t=0 s the car was located at x0= 1.0 m. Find the position, velocity, and acceleration of the car at t = 40 s.
The velocity versus time data of a remote control car collected during a high school experiment is shown in the figure below. The car moves along a straight line. Initially, at t=0 s the car was located at x0= 1.0 m. Find the position, velocity, and acceleration of the car at t = 40 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x (40s) = 120 m
vx (40 s) = 3 m/s
ax (40 s) = 0 m/s2
vx (40 s) = 3 m/s
ax (40 s) = 0 m/s2
B
x (40s) = 121 m
vx (40 s) = 4 m/s
ax (40 s) = 0.05 m/s2
vx (40 s) = 4 m/s
ax (40 s) = 0.05 m/s2
C
x (40s) = 130 m
vx (40 s) = 3 m/s
ax (40 s) = 0 m/s2
vx (40 s) = 3 m/s
ax (40 s) = 0 m/s2
D
x (40s) = 131 m
vx (40 s) = 4 m/s
ax(40 s) = 0.05 m/s2
vx (40 s) = 4 m/s
ax(40 s) = 0.05 m/s2