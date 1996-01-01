An industrial worker needs to move a 75-kg crate across a concrete floor. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the concrete floor is μₖ = 0.31. The worker applies a pulling force of 255N at an angle of 6.0° from the horizontal to slide the crate. Considering the setup, explain why the crate experiences a different acceleration when the force is applied at an angle compared to when the force is applied horizontally.
Applying the force at an angle effectively reduces the crate's weight, leading to less resistance and higher acceleration.
Applying the force at an angle increases the friction by pressing the crate more firmly against the surface, purportedly resulting in reduced acceleration.
Applying the force at an angle increases the horizontal component of force, leading to greater acceleration, irrespective of frictional force.
Applying the force at an angle slightly reduces the normal force, which decreases the frictional force opposing motion.