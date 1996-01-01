7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A parcel with mass m vertically placed on a horizontally moving walkway that has a speed of 2.5m/s. The kinetic friction coefficient between the parcel and the walkway is 0.80. Determine the time it would take for the parcel to come to rest relative to the moving walkway?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.32s
B
2.43s
C
5.44s
D
8.91s