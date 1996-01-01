36. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
36. Special Relativity Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a star whose mass is 1.78 × 1029 kg (approximately equal to Sun). The star loses mass at a rate of 1.14 × 1019 kg per year due to fusion. It can sustain fusion until about 0.15% of its total mass is converted into energy and then stops. Determine the estimated lifetime of the star, expressed in million (106) years.
Consider a star whose mass is 1.78 × 1029 kg (approximately equal to Sun). The star loses mass at a rate of 1.14 × 1019 kg per year due to fusion. It can sustain fusion until about 0.15% of its total mass is converted into energy and then stops. Determine the estimated lifetime of the star, expressed in million (106) years.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.2 million years
B
23.4 million years
C
31.6 million years
D
12.8 million years