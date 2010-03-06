36. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a distant star named Zypher in a faraway galaxy, which emits energy through nuclear fusion at an astonishing rate of 4.8 × 10 26 W. Zypher is enormous, with a mass of 3.5 × 10 30 kg. Determine what percentage of Zypher's total mass is being converted into energy each year.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.8 × 10 -12 %
B
8.1 × 10 -18 %
C
3.6 × 10 -12 %
D
6.3 × 10 -18 %