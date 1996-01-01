36. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hypothetical particle physics scenario where a newly discovered particle puyon moves to the right at 0.85c, and its antiparticle (anti-puyon) moves to the left at the same speed. Upon collision, they annihilate each other and produce four gamma-ray photons (equal energies). Determine the wavelength of these photons. The rest mass of a puyon (or anti-puyon) is approximately 1.53 × 10 -27 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.41 µm
B
2.36 pm
C
1.33 µm
D
1.52 pm