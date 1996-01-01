6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A body is initially ascending vertically with velocity of 1.5 m/s at t = 0. Develop an equation characterizing its velocity over time, accounting for both gravity and a resistive force F = -cv.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = cmg(e−mct−1)
B
v = (1.5+cmg)e−mct
C
v = 1.5e−mct+cmg(1−e−mct)
D
v = 1.5e−mct+cmg(e−mct−1)