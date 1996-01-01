2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
You take a jog in the morning as part of your routine exercise. A colleague uses a coordinates system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The colleague makes measurements of your motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Determine the distance you covered in the first 3.0 s and from t = 2.0 s to t = 6.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
s (t = 0-3.0s) = 7.5 m
s (t = 2.0s-6.0s) = 4.0 m
B
s (t = 0-3.0s) = -7.5 m
s (t = 2.0s-6.0s) = 0 m
C
s (t = 0-3.0s) = -7.5 m
s (t = 2.0s-6.0s) = 4.0 m
D
s (t = 0-3.0s) = 15 m
s (t = 2.0s-6.0s) = 8.0 m
