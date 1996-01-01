2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
One evening, a lady is strolling along a straight line. The line is along the x-axis and to the right is the positive direction. You collect data from the lady's motion and construct a graph of velocity as a function of time. Determine the lady's acceleration at 1.0 s and 3.5 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a(t = 1.0s) = -3.5 m/s2, a(t = 3.5s) = 0 m/s2
B
a(t = 1.0s) = -1.4 m/s2, a(t = 3.5s) = 0 m/s2
C
a(t = 1.0s) = 1.4 m/s2, a(t = 3.5s) = 1.4 m/s2
D
a(t = 1.0s) = -1.4 m/s2, a(t = 3.5s) = 1.4m/s2