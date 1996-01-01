24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle with a mass of m1 = 8.14 × 10-6 kg and a charge of q1 = 2.83 × 10-11 C is at rest 5.00 cm above a large flat non-conducting plate. The plate has a constant charge density of 5.0 × 10-5 C/m. What must be the charge q2 of a particle of mass m2 = m1 for it to remain stationary when placed without initial speed at 2.00 cm above the plate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
q2 = 1.42 × 10-11 C
B
q2 = 2.83 × 10-11 C
C
q2 = 4.25 × 10-11 C
D
q2 = 7.42 × 10-10 C