24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
A tiny drop of oil of mass 1.5 × 10-5 g and charge q is released from rest above an infinite non-conducting plate. The plate has a uniform charge density of 10-5 C/m. Determine the charge q if the oil drop remains stationary when it is released.
A
q = -3.8 C
B
q = -2.6 × 10-13 C
C
q = 2.6 × 10-13 C
D
q = 3.8 C