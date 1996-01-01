17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A regular round bar has a mass M and a length L. A point mass is placed at a point parallel to the bar's length (on its axis), an arbitrary distance d from the nearest end of the bar. Using the relationship between force and energy (F = -dU/dr) determine the magnitude and direction of the gravitational force due to the bar on the point mass. For d >> L, prove that your answer agrees with the expected result.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = GmM/(d2 + Ld); F = GmM/Ld
B
F = -GmM/(d2 + Ld); F = -GmM/d2
C
F = -GmM/(d2 + Ld); F = -GmM/Ld
D
F = GmM/(d2 + Ld); F = GmM/d2
E
F = -GmM/(L2 + Ld); F = -GmM/L2
F
F = GmM/(L2 + Ld); F = GmM/L2