17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 750 kg rocket on its return journey from Mars to Earth reaches its cruise speed soon after launch. At 105 km from Mars' surface, the speed of the rocket is 36000 km/h. At that position, determine i) the rocket's kinetic energy relative to Mars, and ii) the rocket-Mars potential energy. Mars has a radius of 3390 km and a mass of 6.42 × 1023 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) K = 3.75 × 104 J ii) U = -3.1 × 102 J
B
i) K = 3.75 × 104 J ii) U = -3.1 × 108 J
C
i) K = 3.75 × 1010 J ii) U = -3.1 × 102 J
D
i) K = 3.75 × 1010 J ii) U = -3.1 × 108 J