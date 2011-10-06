1. Intro to Physics Units
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A company producing digital thermometers states that its thermometers have an accuracy of no more than ±0.100°C. Calculate the accuracy of these thermometers as a percentage of the temperature range they measure (if they measure from -20.0°C to 100.0°C).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.5%
B
0.125%
C
8.33%
D
0.083%