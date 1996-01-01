28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alpha particle passes undeflected through a region with both electric and magnetic fields. This means that the net force on the particle is zero. An observer in the frame of the alpha particle would see the alpha particle stationary. How does the observer explain why the force on the alpha particle is zero?
An alpha particle passes undeflected through a region with both electric and magnetic fields. This means that the net force on the particle is zero. An observer in the frame of the alpha particle would see the alpha particle stationary. How does the observer explain why the force on the alpha particle is zero?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The electric field is perpendicular to the magnetic field; hence the forces cancel each other.
B
There are no electric and magnetic forces on the alpha particle's frame.
C
The electric and the magnetic fields are in the same direction; hence they reinforce each other and cancel the forces.
D
The alpha particle has no charge; hence there is no interaction with the electric and magnetic fields.