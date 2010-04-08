28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton with a velocity v = 3.6 × 106 ĵ m/s is shot into an electric field E = (3.0 × 105 î + 3.0 × 105 ĵ) V/m, and B = 0.20 k̂ T. Determine the total force experienced by the proton.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1.63 × 10-13 î + 4.8 × 10-14 k̂) N
B
(1.63 × 10-13 î - 4.8 × 10-14 ĵ) N
C
(1.63 × 10-13 î + 4.8 × 10-14ĵ) N
D
(4.8 × 10-14 î + 1.63 × 10-13 ĵ) N