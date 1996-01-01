27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Intro to Current
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
You've installed an electric fence around your farm to protect your crops from wildlife. The fence generates a pulse of electric current with a magnitude of 10 kA for 5 μs. How much charge is delivered by the fence during one pulse?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.05 C
B
0.01 C
C
0.08 C
D
0.10 C