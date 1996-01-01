27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Intro to Current
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bicycle owner wants to electroplate the handlebars with 0.4 g of nickel using a solution with singly charged nickel ions. In mA, how much current is needed to complete the electroplating process in 3.0 hours?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
76.0 mA
B
67.0 mA
C
60.7 mA
D
70.6 mA