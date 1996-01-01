11. Momentum & Impulse
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cricket ball (m = 176g) is moving to the right with an initial speed of v0. It collides with and sticks to a 1.8 kg stationary cart. Assuming the track is frictionless, what is the velocity of the cart after the collision?
Hint: Use the principle of conservation of momentum to solve the problem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.064 vo
B
0.073 vo
C
0.055 vo
D
0.089 vo