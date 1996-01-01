11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Completely Inelastic Collisions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25-gram pellet is shot horizontally from a gun with a velocity of 325 m/s. The pellet crosses a 0.75-kg wooden container and continues its motion until it collides with a bulletproof plate of 1.25-kg mass and sticks to it. The container moves with a velocity of 4.5 m/s immediately after the collision. Find the velocity of the plate just after the pellet gets stuck in it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 3.7 m/s î
B
+ 3.7 m/s î
C
+ 190 m/s î
D
- 190 m/s ĵ