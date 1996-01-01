24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two friends, Emily and Fiona, are conducting a science experiment with static electricity. Each has a negatively charged plastic rod, Rod E and Rod F, with identical 30 g masses. However, Rod E carries six times the charge of Rod F. When they hold the rods 20 cm apart, Rod F experiences an electric force of 0.35 N due to the repulsion between them. What is the charge on Rod E?
Two friends, Emily and Fiona, are conducting a science experiment with static electricity. Each has a negatively charged plastic rod, Rod E and Rod F, with identical 30 g masses. However, Rod E carries six times the charge of Rod F. When they hold the rods 20 cm apart, Rod F experiences an electric force of 0.35 N due to the repulsion between them. What is the charge on Rod E?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.20 × 10-6 C
B
5.00 × 10-6 C
C
3.06 × 10-6 C
D
6.20 × 10-6 C