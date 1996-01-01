24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A massless elastic band is fixed at one end, and a 20 nC charged object is fastened to the other end. A -40 nC charged object is carefully moved closer. When the charged objects are 1.8 cm apart, the elastic band stretches by 0.9 cm from its original length. Calculate the spring constant for the stretched elastic band.
A massless elastic band is fixed at one end, and a 20 nC charged object is fastened to the other end. A -40 nC charged object is carefully moved closer. When the charged objects are 1.8 cm apart, the elastic band stretches by 0.9 cm from its original length. Calculate the spring constant for the stretched elastic band.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.48 N/m
B
6.55 N/m
C
2.47 N/m
D
4.98 N/m