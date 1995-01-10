8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The explosion of large stars causes a supernova. The remnants of a supernova explosion may lead to the formation of a highly magnetized and compact object called a magnetar. Magnetars are a type of neutron star. Magnetars are thought to be the source of some of the most energetic and powerful explosions in the universe such as gamma-ray bursts. Magnetars rotate about their axis at a rate of once every 9.0 s. Find the radius of its geosynchronous orbit. Consider the mass of magnetar is 2.78 × 1030 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.80 × 1010 m
B
1.95 × 1010 m
C
3.80 × 1020 m
D
7.25 × 106 m