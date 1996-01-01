8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure shows a star having a radius of R and three comets C1, C2, and C3 orbiting the star. The time taken by C1 is 320 minutes for traversing the entire orbit. Determine the ratios of kinetic energies of C1 and C3 if C1 experiences a force of 12000 N. Consider the masses of C1, C2, and C3 are W, 4W, and 5W respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5/6
B
5/3
C
3/5
D
6/5