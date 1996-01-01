The figure shows a star having a radius of R and three comets C 1 , C 2, and C 3 orbiting the star. The time taken by C 1 is 320 minutes for traversing the entire orbit. Determine the ratios of kinetic energies of C 1 and C 3 if C 1 experiences a force of 12000 N. Consider the masses of C 1 , C 2, and C 3 are W, 4W, and 5W respectively.