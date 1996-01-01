6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man stands on a weighing scale inside a stationary lift. When the lift moves, the scale temporarily displays 0.85 of his actual weight. Determine the lift's acceleration and indicate whether it moves upwards or downwards.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.5 m/s2, downward acceleration
B
2.7 m/s2, upward acceleration
C
-3.2 m/s2, upward acceleration
D
4.4 m/s2, downward acceleration