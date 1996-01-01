6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A missile, with a mass of 2.65 x 106 kg, is launched vertically by applying a force of 3.45 x 107 N through gas expulsion. Ignoring the mass of the expelled gases and assuming constant gravitational acceleration, what is the missile's acceleration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 m/s3
B
2.2 m/s2
C
3.2 m/s2
D
4.2 m/s3