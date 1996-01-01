1. Intro to Physics Units
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to Physics Units Dimensional Analysis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following relation represents a physical quantity called drag force, F = CραvβAγ where α, β, γ, and C are dimensionless quantities. ρ is the density of fluid, v is the velocity and A is the cross-sectional area. Using dimensional analysis, determine the formula of drag force.
The following relation represents a physical quantity called drag force, F = CραvβAγ where α, β, γ, and C are dimensionless quantities. ρ is the density of fluid, v is the velocity and A is the cross-sectional area. Using dimensional analysis, determine the formula of drag force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = Cρ2vA2
B
F = Cρv2A3
C
F = Cρv2A
D
F = CρvA