6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose an object is thrown vertically downward from a certain height with an initial velocity of 2.0 m/s at t=0. Considering the presence of a resistive force F=-kv opposing its motion, in addition to gravity, determine the object's velocity as it falls.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = kmg(1−e−mkt)+2.0e−mkt
B
v = kmg(e−mkt−1)+2.0e−mkt
C
v = (kmg+2.0)e−mkt
D
v = (1+e−mkt)kmg