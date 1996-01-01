In a physics experiment, a particle with a mass of 2.30 grams is accelerated to attain a velocity that is 70% of the speed of light (0.70c). Determine (i) the rest energy, (ii) kinetic energy, and (iii) the total energy of the particle at this speed. Express your final answer using the most appropriate of the following prefixes: mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T).