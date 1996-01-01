35. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
35. Special Relativity Consequences of Relativity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a physics experiment, a particle with a mass of 2.30 grams is accelerated to attain a velocity that is 70% of the speed of light (0.70c). Determine (i) the rest energy, (ii) kinetic energy, and (iii) the total energy of the particle at this speed. Express your final answer using the most appropriate of the following prefixes: mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T).
In a physics experiment, a particle with a mass of 2.30 grams is accelerated to attain a velocity that is 70% of the speed of light (0.70c). Determine (i) the rest energy, (ii) kinetic energy, and (iii) the total energy of the particle at this speed. Express your final answer using the most appropriate of the following prefixes: mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 157 MJ, ii) 24.7 TJ, iii) 290 GJ
B
i) 207 TJ, ii) 82.9 TJ, iii) 290 TJ
C
i) 311 J, ii) 54.9 GJ, iii) 263 MJ
D
i) 207 MJ, ii) 82.9 MJ, iii) 242 MJ