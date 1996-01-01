10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A driver starts his car resting on top of a semicircular hill. The road leading to the foothills is frictionless and curved. Derive an equation to calculate the car's speed at an angle θ as depicted in the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
√(gh(1 + cosθ))
B
√(gh(1 - cosθ)
C
√(2gh(1 + cosθ))
D
√(2gh(1 - cosθ))