10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows the process in which the work is done by the environment. Comment whether energy transfer occurs from system to environment or vice versa.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
environment to system
B
system to environment
C
no energy transferred
D
cannot be determined