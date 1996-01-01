10. Conservation of Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.5 kg object is initially at rest at position s = 5.0 m on a potential energy diagram given by U(s) = -2s3 + 4s2 J. Determine the object's velocity when it reaches position s = 8.0 m.
A
22.2 m/s
B
49.4 m/s
C
21.2 m/s
D
29.4 m/s