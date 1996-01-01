8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Flat Curves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An automobile of mass 1200 kg travels at 14 m/s around a flat curve with a radius of 50 m. What is the bare minimum coefficient of friction that the tires must have with the ground in order for the car to turn?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.375
B
0.475
C
0.512
D
0.400