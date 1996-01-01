8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Flat Curves
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Flat Curves
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck with a mass of 2600 kg is driving on a horizontal unbanked curve with a radius of 38 meters at a constant speed of 18 m/s. What is the magnitude of the force of friction acting on the truck that is required to keep it moving in a circular path?
A truck with a mass of 2600 kg is driving on a horizontal unbanked curve with a radius of 38 meters at a constant speed of 18 m/s. What is the magnitude of the force of friction acting on the truck that is required to keep it moving in a circular path?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.28 × 10 3 N
B
6.36 × 10 6 N
C
2.22 × 10 4 N
D
3.42 × 10 4 N