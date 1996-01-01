10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
10. Conservation of Energy Intro to Energy Types
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An adult grasshopper can jump to a height of about 50 cm. i) What is the increase in the gravitational potential energy for a 0.25 g grasshopper in such a situation and ii) what is the origin of this energy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i)0.122 J ; ii)the energy comes from elastic potential energy stored in the grasshopper's muscles
B
i)0.122 J ; ii)the energy comes from kinetic energy stored in the grasshopper's muscles
C
i)1.22 x10-3 J ; ii) the energy comes from elastic potential energy stored in the grasshopper's muscles
D
i)1.22 x10-3 J ; ii)the energy comes from kinetic potential energy stored in the grasshopper's muscles