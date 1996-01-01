10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.5 g ball is fired upward using a spring-loaded toy gun. The ball goes only 5 m above its initial position. How high can a 10 g ball be launched by a toy gun having the same potential energy as the spring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.125 m
B
1.25 m
C
0.25 m
D
2.5 m