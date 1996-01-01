0. Math Review
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a photon in the light emitted by a laser device that has a momentum of 9.56 × 10-28 kg•m/s. Calculate the energy of a photon in Joules and electron Volts.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.79 × 10-19 J, 2.87 eV
B
2.87 × 10-19 J, 1.79 eV
C
2.87 × 10-18 J, 1.79 eV
D
1.79 × 10-18 J, 2.87 eV