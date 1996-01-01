0. Math Review
Math Review
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wave function ψ(x,t) = A[ei(kx - ωt) - ei(3kx - 9ωt)] is a one-dimensional function of a free particle in space. The constants k and ω are positive and real. i) Determine the least positive value of x that gives a maximum in the probability function |ψ(x,t)|2 at t = 0. ii) Determine the least positive value of x that gives a maximum in the probability function |ψ(x,t)|2 at t = 4π/ω.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) π/2k ii) 33π/(2k)
B
i) π/k ii) 9π/(2k)
C
i) π/2k ii) 9π/(2k)
D
i) π/2k ii) 31π/(2k)
E
i) π/k ii) 31π/(2k)