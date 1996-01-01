5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rocket is launched at an angle of θ and a take-off speed of 90 m/s. The total distance in the x-direction covered by the rocket is represented by the equation (8100•sin 4θ)/g. Determine the angle θ for which the rocket will cover 3/4 of the maximum range.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
48.59o
B
77.85o
C
48.59o or 131.4o
D
12.15o or 32.85o