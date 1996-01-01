5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
You place a metallic sphere on a horizontal board. You accidentally hit the sphere, where it rolls off the board with a speed of 2.5 m/s. It hits the floor in 0.582 s. Calculate the height of the board measured above the floor. Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.46 m
B
2.85 m
C
1.66 m
D
0.85 m