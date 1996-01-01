8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bus loaded with students goes through a circular track with a radius of 19 m. When the bus reached its lowest point, a student claimed that her weight had doubled. Find the magnitude of the bus's velocity at the bottom of the track.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.91 m/s
B
13.7 m/s
C
23.7 m/s
D
186 m/s