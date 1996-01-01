8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A marble goes around a loop-the-loop track by always being in contact with the loop. The radius of the vertical loop is 12.5 cm. At the top of the loop, the magnitude of the gravitational force is 1.25 times the magnitude of the normal force. Find the magnitude of the marble's velocity at the top.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.25 m/s
B
1.41 m/s
C
1.66 m/s
D
2.78 m/s