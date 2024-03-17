12. Rotational Kinematics
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the constant angular acceleration of a training centrifuge, which starts from rest and completes 24 full rotations in 1.2 min, used for evaluating trainee astronauts for spaceflight stresses in a training centrifuge?
