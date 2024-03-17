12. Rotational Kinematics
12. Rotational Kinematics Equations of Rotational Motion
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the angular acceleration experienced by the blades of a cooling system's fan, which operates at 6600 rpm (revolutions per minute) and slows down to rest in 4.3 s when the fan is switched off during operation?
