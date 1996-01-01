6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1000-kg block is held in place on an inclined wedge by a light cable on a frictionless wedge. The wedge is inclined at an angle of 37° above the horizontal and an angle of 30° is made by the cable above the surface of the wedge. Sketch a labeled free-body diagram of the box.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D